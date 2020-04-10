With 678 new cases reported in past 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 6412, showed latest figures from Union Health Ministry. The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 199 while 503 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,364 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 834 and Delhi at 720, Rajasthan at 463 and Telangana at 442.

According to ICMR, nearly 1.3 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country. From making masks mandatory to restricting movement of people in areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots, authorities across several states have beefed up enforcement measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak as the nationwide tally of confirmed cases neared 6,500 mark.

Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend the lockdown further till April 30 and also announced closure of schools till June 17.

The central government has announced a ₹15,000 crore "India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package".

Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise

Andhra Pradesh - 348

Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Assam - 29

Bihar - 39

Chandigarh - 18

Chhattisgarh - 10

Delhi - 720

Goa - 7

Gujarat - 241

Haryana - 169

Himachal Pradesh - 18

Jammu and Kashmir - 158

Jharkhand - 13

Karnataka -181

Kerala - 357

Ladakh - 15

Madhya Pradesh - 259

Maharashtra - 1364

Manipur - 2

Mizoram - 1

Odisha - 44

Puducherry - 5

Punjab - 101

Rajasthan - 463

Tamil Nadu - 834

Telangana - 442

Tripura - 1

Uttarakhand - 35

Uttar Pradesh - 410

West Bengal - 116

Across the globe, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed 16 lakh with over 95,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.5 lakh have recovered.

The US remains the worst affected country with over 4.65 lakh cases, followed by Spain (1.53 lakh cases), Italy(1.43 lakh cases), France (1.18 lakh cases) and Germany (1.18 lakh cases). Italy has reported 18,279 deaths, US 16,684 and Spain 15,447 deaths from coronavirus.

The Reserve Bank of India in a report on Thursday cautioned about the pandemic's deepening impact on India's economic growth . "The actual outturn would depend upon the speed with which the outbreak is contained and economic activity returns to normalcy," the RBI said, warning that Covid-19 "hangs over the future, like a spectre."

(With Agency Inputs)