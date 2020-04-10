With 678 new cases reported in past 24 hours, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has jumped to 6412, showed latest figures from Union Health Ministry. The death toll from COVID-19 rose to 199 while 503 patients have been cured of the virus or discharged. Maharashtra remains the worst affected state with 1,364 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu at 834 and Delhi at 720, Rajasthan at 463 and Telangana at 442.
According to ICMR, nearly 1.3 lakh samples have been tested for coronavirus so far in the country. From making masks mandatory to restricting movement of people in areas identified as COVID-19 hotspots, authorities across several states have beefed up enforcement measures to contain the deadly virus outbreak as the nationwide tally of confirmed cases neared 6,500 mark.
Odisha on Thursday became the first state to extend the lockdown further till April 30 and also announced closure of schools till June 17.
The central government has announced a ₹15,000 crore "India COVID-19 Emergency Response and Health System Preparedness Package".
Here is total coronavirus cases in India, state-wise
Andhra Pradesh - 348
Andaman and Nicobar Islands - 11
Arunachal Pradesh - 1
Assam - 29
Bihar - 39
Chandigarh - 18
Chhattisgarh - 10
Delhi - 720
Goa - 7
Gujarat - 241
Haryana - 169
Himachal Pradesh - 18
Jammu and Kashmir - 158
Jharkhand - 13
Karnataka -181
Kerala - 357
Ladakh - 15
Madhya Pradesh - 259
Maharashtra - 1364
Manipur - 2
Mizoram - 1
Odisha - 44
Puducherry - 5
Punjab - 101
Rajasthan - 463
Tamil Nadu - 834
Telangana - 442
Tripura - 1
Uttarakhand - 35
Uttar Pradesh - 410
West Bengal - 116
Across the globe, the total number of coronavirus positive cases has crossed 16 lakh with over 95,000 deaths, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. Over 3.5 lakh have recovered.
The US remains the worst affected country with over 4.65 lakh cases, followed by Spain (1.53 lakh cases), Italy(1.43 lakh cases), France (1.18 lakh cases) and Germany (1.18 lakh cases). Italy has reported 18,279 deaths, US 16,684 and Spain 15,447 deaths from coronavirus.
The Reserve Bank of India in a report on Thursday cautioned about the pandemic's deepening impact on India's economic growth . "The actual outturn would depend upon the speed with which the outbreak is contained and economic activity returns to normalcy," the RBI said, warning that Covid-19 "hangs over the future, like a spectre."
