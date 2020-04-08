Coronavirus updates: Covid-19 cases surge to 5,274 in India. State-wise numbers

With 80 fresh cases since the last official count, the total number of coronavirus cases in India today surged to 5,274 with 149 deaths, according to the Union Health Ministry. The total Covid-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours increased to 853 positive cases, out of which 4,714 are active cases.

Out of the total confirmed Covid-19 cases, 71 are foreign nationals 410 people have been cured of the highly contagious disease and one migrated outside from the country. Maharashtra is currently the worst-hit with 1,018 cases making it the first state in the country to report more than 1,000 coronavirus cases along with 64 deaths.

Maharashtra was followed by Tamil Nadu (690) and Delhi (576).

Apart from Maharashtra, the other most-affected states according to their recorded deaths are Delhi (9) Gujarat (13), Telangana (7), Madhya Pradesh (13), Punjab (7), Karnataka (4), West Bengal (5), Jammu and Kashmir (2), Uttar Pradesh (3) Kerala (2), Andhra Pradesh (4) Rajasthan (3) Haryana (3) and Tamil Nadu (7). Bihar, Odisha and Mizoram have reported one death each.

"Till date we have done 1,21,271 test," said R Gangakhedkar, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) today.

Moreover, today, the Uttar Pradesh government has sealed the hotspots in 15 districts of the state, including Noida and Ghaziabad which border Delhi, to curb the spread of coronavirus.

“There are currently 343 cases in Uttar Pradesh. Out of these, there are more than six cases in 15 districts-- Agra, Lucknow, Ghaziabad, Gautam Budh Nagar, Kanpur Nagar, Varanasi, Shamli, Meerut, Bareilly, Bulandshahr, Basti, Saharanpur, Maharajganj & Sitapur. The government today took an important decision to seal hotspots that have been identified in these districts," state’s additional chief secretary Avnish Awasthi told news agency ANI. State and district officials will come out with a detailed plan late Wednesday.

Globally, the total number of coronavirus cases has crossed 1.43 million while the death toll has risen above 82,000, according to the latest data from Johns Hopkins University. With about 4 lakh cases, the US is the worst affected country as the death toll neared 13,000.

Only, Italy (17,000) and Spain (14,000) have seen more of their citizens killed by the pandemic.

China has lifted restrictions on movement in Wuhan - where the coronavirus pandemic is said to have originated - after 11 weeks of lockdown. The city's 11 million residents are now permitted to leave without special authorization.

