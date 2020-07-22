India passed Spain for the grim distinction of having the world’s seventh-highest death toll. Tokyo’s governor told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors over a holiday weekend, and Australia’s coronavirus caseload hit a record.

President Donald Trump warned that the U.S. outbreak will probably worsen before improving. California infections topped 400,000, and Texas reported its second-deadliest day. The U.S. accused two Chinese hackers of working with Beijing to steal coronavirus research from Western companies.

Silver jumped to the highest in almost seven years and gold approached a record on expectations for more stimulus as the pandemic batters the global economy. Cathay Pacific Airways Ltd. agreed with Airbus SE to delay deliveries of aircraft. Singapore will tighten enforcement of social distancing measures and Hong Kong is making contingency plans for legislative elections as virus cases jump.

India’s Death Tally From Virus Passes Spain

India reported 648 new deaths Wednesday to take its total to 28,732, passing Spain to rank seventh globally in deaths, according to data compiled by John Hopkins University. The country already ranks third in the number of infections.

Deaths in India so far have lagged the casualty rate seen elsewhere -- aided partially by the country’s younger population mix -- but fatalities are gaining momentum and India is rapidly closing in on former European hot spots France and Italy.

Germany’s New Cases Decline, Infection Rate Eases

Germany recorded a drop in the number of new coronavirus cases and the infection rate eased further, while remaining just above the key threshold of 1.0. The country reported 392 new cases and five deaths in the 24 hours through Wednesday morning, bringing the total caseload to 203,717 and fatalities to 9,099, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The reproduction factor dropped to 1.04 on Tuesday, from 1.15 the day before, according to the latest estimate from the Robert Koch Institute. The government is trying to keep the figure below 1 to prevent a second wave of infections.

H.K. Cases Top Previous Daily Record of 108: SCMP

The tally includes 60 preliminary infections recorded a day earlier, the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified people.

The government will make mask-wearing mandatory at indoor venues where the public can freely enter or leave, the paper reported. Authorities also have discussed more stringent social distancing measures and haven’t ruled out a lockdown.

Tokyo Urges Stay-Home Weekend as Cases Top 10,000

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike told residents to avoid unnecessary trips outdoors during an upcoming four-day weekend, as the total number of coronavirus cases in the city topped 10,000. The capital had another 230 or more cases Wednesday, Koike said earlier.

A metro monitoring panel said infections in Tokyo were spreading among middle-aged and elderly persons. Tokyo will secure 2,000 hotel rooms by end-July for mildly ill and asymptomatic patients, Koike said. The governor is set to speak again at a press conference at 5 p.m. local time, ahead of a holiday that starts Thursday.

New Zealand Near Maximum Size for Quarantine System

New Zealand’s housing minister said the country can house about 6,900 people in 32 quarantine hotels, with no plans to boost that capacity in the near term. Occupancy of the hotels, currently at 44%, is projected to rise to 81% over next two weeks, Megan Woods said at a briefing Wednesday.

A new arrangement linking passage to New Zealand to an available room will be in place from August, Woods said. With the system able to handle about 14,000 returnees per month, officials are giving each airline flying to New Zealand a rolling, 14-day quota of returnees to better align seat demand with the supply of quarantine rooms.





