A day after the government announced the extension of nationwide lockdown till 30 June with several relaxations for the citizens in a phased unlocking plan, the Uttar Pradesh government has also extended the state's lockdown till June-end, but with several relaxations.

Centre had imposed nationwide lockdown on 25 March in order to combat the spread of novel coronavirus in the country.

The Yogi government said that all lockdown restrictions and guidelines will be strictly followed in containment zones till 30 June.

According to the press briefing by UP Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Awanish Awasthi, starting tomorrow, all government offices will operate with 100% workforce but in staggered shifts. However, the offices need to follow staggered timings - 9 am to 5 pm, 10 am to 6 pm and 11 am to 7 pm.

State buses will be allowed to operate on the condition that only passengers according to the seating capacity of the buses travel, passengers cannot travel while standing in the bus, he added.

Along with that, all markets will remain open from 9 am to 9 pm. Super markets, barring the shopping malls, are allowed to open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures, the official added. Weekly markets will be allowed in rural areas, the Yogi government stated.

Salons and beauty parlours are allowed to remain open with conditions of social distancing and other precautionary measures. Staff working at salons and beauty parlours should wear face shields and gloves while working, Awasthi added.

However, there will remain a prohibition on entry of people from containment zones or hotspot areas in Delhi to Gautam Buddh Nagar and Ghaziabad, the additional chief secretary added.

In the other hand, religious places and certain other social gathering venues will start functioning later than Monday. "Religious places, hotels, restaurants and shopping malls to reopen from 8 June," said Awasthi.

Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Saturday announced that the lockdown will continue in containment zones till 30 June and only essential activities will be allowed in those areas.

"Lockdown shall continue to remain in force in the containment zones till 30 June. In the containment zones, only essential activities shall be allowed. There shall be strict perimeter control to ensure that there is no movement of people in or out of these zones, except for medical emergencies and for maintaining supply of essential goods and services. In the containment zones, there shall be intensive contact tracing, house-to-house surveillance, and other clinical interventions, as required," MHA said in its guidelines for Unlock 1.

It also issued new guidelines for phased re-opening of "all activities outside containment zones for the next one month beginning 1 June, 2020."

Meanwhile, in last 24 hours, Uttar Pradesh reported 262 new novel coronavirus positive cases. There are 2,901 active cases in the state and 4,709 people have been discharged or cured from the highly contagious disease. Death toll stands at 213, according to State Principal Secretary (Health), Amit Mohan Prasad.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via