Coronavirus treatment: Ramdev's Patanjali launches Coronil kit for ₹545
Balkrishna had earlier this month claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure Covid-19 patients within 3-14 days.
Patanjali on Tuesday launched the ayurvedic medicine, coronil tablet, for reportedly treating coronavirus today at Patanjali Yogpeeth in Haridwar. Acharya Balkrishna, MD of Patanjali Ayurved, had earlier this month claimed that an Ayurvedic medicine developed by the company has been able to cure COVID-19 patients within 3-14 days.
Here are the live updates from the Coronil kit launch event.
1) Severely symptomatic patients (SaO2 <90%)
2) Acute respiratory distress syndrome
3) Life expectancy less than 1 year due to other co-morbid conditions
1) RT-PCR confirmed cases
2) Age 15-60 years of age
1) 100% recovery from coronavirus infection within 7 days treatment with Patanjali Ayurvedic medicines.
2) hsCRP and IL-6 levels were reduced in treatment group as compared to placebo group.
3) Ayurvedic treatment showed weaker IL-6 response implicating lesser chance of cytokine storm.
"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 3-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," Balkrishna had earlier this month claimed.
