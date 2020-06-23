Coronavirus treatment: Ramdev's Patanjali launches Coronil kit for 545

We will also launch an e-commerce app for the delivery of the medicines within 2 hours for the order placement, says Acharya Balkrishna.

We have used minerals with herbs to make this medicine even more effective, says Acharya Balkrishna.

The corona kit can also be taken as a prevention for coronavirus, says Acharya Balkrishna.

The Corona kit will be made available at just ₹ 545, says Acharya Balkrishna. The corona kit is for 30 days.

We are testing the medications on mice and rats, says Patanjali.

This medicine kit is not available anywhere for now, will be made available at Patanjali stores in a week, says Baba Ramdev.

We started working on Corona medicines from December 2019, says Patanjali.

We've prepared the first Ayurvedic-clinically controlled, research, evidence and trial based medicine for COVID19. We conducted a clinical case study&clinical controlled trial, and found 69% patients recovered in 3 days & 100% patients recovered in 7 days, says Baba Ramdev.

We will even conduct tests on people on ventilators, says Baba Ramdev.

This is not an immunity booster but a coronavirus cure, says Baba Ramdev.

An app will be launched for the delivery of the Corona kit, says Baba Ramdev

0% death rate and 100% recovery rate has been observed, says Baba Ramdev.

We have done every research and will answer all questions, says Baba Ramdev.

Patanjali has claimed that the controlled clinical trials was jointly conducted by Patanjali Research Institute, Haridwar and National Institute of Medical Sciences, Jaipur.

We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, the simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus and stop its spread in the body. Then, we conducted a clinical case study on hundreds of positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results, Balkrishna said.

"After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 3-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say the cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In the next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us," Balkrishna had earlier this month claimed.