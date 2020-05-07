Coronavirus vaccine could have more results by year-end: Tal Zaks of Moderna

NEW YORK : Moderna Inc., one of the leading companies developing a vaccine against the new coronavirus, said it could have proof of whether or not it’s experimental inoculation works by the end of this year.

Tal Zaks, the company’s chief medical officer, said Moderna plans to launch a larger trial of the vaccine this summer that could have results later in the year showing how effective it is. Zaks spoke in a webcast interview with the publication Stat.

It’s possible that if the vaccine is successful, high-risk people such as those with health conditions or who are elderly could get access to it sooner, Zaks said.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated