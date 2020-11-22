Coronavirus vaccine distribution faces logistics, supply chain

The CSIR is aiming to reach "some conclusion" in the endeavour in about three months, Mishra said. "We are aiming that in about three months, we should reach some conclusion. So, we are trying three different platforms, slightly different compared to what many others are trying. Even if one or two of them are good, then Aurobindo will take it further for safety and trial. Maybe, after 3-4 months, we will know which one of these if any, we can take further," he said.