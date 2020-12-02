5) Odisha - The third phase human trial of Covaxin, the much-awaited indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine, began at an institute in the state on 20 November. The vaccine was administered to two recruits at the Preventive and Therapeutic Clinical Trial Unit (PTCTU) at the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, the only institute in Odisha chosen by the ICMR for the human trial of the vaccine.