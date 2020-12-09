After visiting the Hyderabad facilities of two pharmaceutical firms working on Covid-19 vaccines, Bhutan Ambassador said that most countries will benefit from India's vaccines. India is known to produce in bulk quantities, once approved, the Bhutan Ambassador said.

"Vaccines in India are the ones which will be easiest to administer and transport. Most countries will benefit from it. India is known to produce in bulk quantities, once approved it can be rolled out quickly," Bhutan's Ambassador was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Earlier today, Australian Ambassador Barry O'Farrell has said that only India can make enough Covid-19 vaccine for all.

"There are many vaccines being produced in countries around the world but there's only one country that has the manufacturing capacity to produce sufficient quantities to satisfy the demands of citizens in every country and that's India," the Australian Ambassador said.

64 foreign envoys of several countries visited two key biotech companies on Wednesday, Bharat Biotech and Biological E, that are developing vaccines against the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Bharat Biotech is developing a coronavirus vaccine in partnership with the Indian Council of Medical Research. A few days back, the Hyderabad-based drugmaker had filed for the government's approval.

The firm's chairman and managing director, Dr Krishna Ella, made a presentation today to the heads of foreign missions on various aspects of vaccine production in India, news agency reported PTI.

The ambassadors and high commissioners were conveyed that 33% of global vaccines are produced in Hyderabad's Genome Valley.

The foreign envoys visit comes a week after Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited the company and said that a coronavirus vaccine was expected to be available in the next few weeks.

