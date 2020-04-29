NEW DELHI : The PGIMER Chandigarh on Wednesday said it has started the clinical trial of Sepsivac on asymptomatic coronavirus patients amid rising number of COVID-19 patients in India.

Dr. Ram Vishwakarma, coordinator of trial program at Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research in Chandigarh, said the immunomodulator Sepsivac would be given to the coronavirus patients as vaccine so that the patients don't redevelop infection, news agency ANI reported.

Clinical trial has begun at PGIMER Chandigarh to position immunomodulator Sepsivac as a drug. We're doing another trial on asymptomatic #COVID19 patients. It'll be given to them as vaccine: Dr Ram Vishwakarma,coordinator of trial program for use of Sepsivac in COVID-19 treatment pic.twitter.com/sqhAjwFA1q — ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2020

“It will be given to them as vaccine so that they don't redevelop infection. So Sepsivac has vaccine as well as therapeutic role," Dr. Ram Vishwakarma said.

Dr. Vishwakarma said coronavirus can linger in a patient for one month so the third trial would be on patients who have been cured and released for quarantine. It would be given to them as vaccine so that they don't redevelop infection.

Dr. Vishwakarma said large number of lives could be saved if the trials of Sepsivac are successful. If it works, it would take at least 3 months to be available for COVID-19 treatment, he added.

The country today witnessed a record surge in daily coronavirus cases. At least 1,897 people tested positive for the coronavirus in last 24 hours, taking the total count to 31,332 with 1,007 deaths.

