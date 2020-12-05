Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Coronavirus vaccine should be given free to everyone: NCP leader Nawab Malik
Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik.

Coronavirus vaccine should be given free to everyone: NCP leader Nawab Malik

1 min read . 03:25 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The NCP leader's comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting on the coronavirus situation and vaccination in the country

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP's Nawab Malik has said that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus should be given free to every citizen of the country.

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and NCP's Nawab Malik has said that a vaccine against the novel coronavirus should be given free to every citizen of the country.

Speaking to news agency ANI, Malik said, "The Prime Minister held an all-party meeting and now they are saying State and Centre will decide the price, how can it be? In Bihar, they have given the assurance that vaccination will be free. We demand vaccine should be given to each Indian free of cost."

Speaking to news agency ANI, Malik said, "The Prime Minister held an all-party meeting and now they are saying State and Centre will decide the price, how can it be? In Bihar, they have given the assurance that vaccination will be free. We demand vaccine should be given to each Indian free of cost."

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The NCP leader's comments came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi held an all-party meeting on the coronavirus situation and vaccination in the country.

During the all-party meet, PM Modi informed the opposition leaders that the Centre is in talks with all the state governments over the price of the vaccine and that the decision regarding the pricing will be taken keeping public health as the topmost priority.

He said that a COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be ready in the next few weeks, and as soon as scientists give a nod, vaccination will start in India.

"Teams of central and state governments are working together for the vaccine distribution. India has the expertise and capacity in vaccine distribution and fares better compared to other nations," said PM Modi.

"As soon as scientists give a green signal, vaccination will start in India. Healthcare, frontline workers, and the elderly people suffering from serious diseases will be given priority in vaccination," he stated.

PM Modi has also asked the representatives of various parties to send their suggestions in writing too. "Public health will be top priority as far as Covid-19 vaccine pricing is concerned, states will be fully involved," PM Modi said.

With agency inputs

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.