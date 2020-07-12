Paliwal took part in the second phase of human trial of COVID-19 vaccine conducted by Oxford University. He said he learnt about the trial during the first leg of April and enrolled himself. He was first screened at St George Hospital in London for preliminary health parameters on April 26. The medical researchers showed him a video and informed about the risk factors involved in the process which ranged from organ damage to mortality. But nothing stopped Deepak Paliwal from taking part in the development of COVID-19 vaccine. His wife did not support his decision at first, he added.