The World Health Organisation (WHO) praised the efforts taken to contain the coronavirus in Mumbai's Dharavi while saying that only aggressive action combined with national unity and global solidarity can turn this pandemic around.

"There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO DG. "And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai - a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," the UN Health Body Chief.

The WHO DG emphasised on the need for leadership, community participation and collective solidarity.

The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 88,795 on Thursday with 1,282 new patients being reported, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

