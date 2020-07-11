Coronavirus: WHO praises Mumbai's Dharavi efforts to contain

"There are many examples from around the world that have shown that even if the outbreak is very intense, it can still be brought back under control," said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO DG. "And some of these examples are Italy, Spain and South Korea, and even in Dharavi - a densely packed area in the megacity of Mumbai - a strong focus on community engagement and the basics of testing, tracing, isolating and treating all those that are sick is key to breaking the chains of transmission and suppressing the virus," the UN Health Body Chief.