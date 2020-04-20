The total number of novel coroanvirus cases in Maharashtra today surged to 4,666 after the state reported 466 more cases, said health official. Along with that, 9 more deatrh were reported in the state, taking the toll to 232.

Registering the maximum number of cases in the country, Maharashtra remains the worst hit coronavirus state in India. Out of the total cases, more than 2,724 positive Covid-19 patients were reported from Mumbai alone, making it the most-affected city in the state.

Along with that, Dharavi, Asia's largest slum, in Mumbai reported 30 new Covid-19 cases, taking the tally to 168 with 11 deaths so far, said BMC.

It also said that two BMC employees posted in the Disaster Management Department have tested positive for Covid-19. Both were asymptomatic and they have been kept at Isolation Facility at Covid-19 care center of BMC.

Furthermore, a curfew order under Section 144 of CrPC was imposed in Pune today, a day after the entire municipal corporation area was declared a containment zone in view of the high number of COVID-19 cases in those areas.

A large part of the city is already sealed off with strict enforcement of the lockdown.

"Exception has been made for police, health, doctors, pharmacies, emergency transport services and staff from civic as well as government entities who are working for prevention of the virus spread in the city," an official told PTI.

The other areas where COVID-19 cases were detected on Monday are Kalyan and Dombivli (16), Thane (21), nine each from Navi Mumbai and Pimpri-Chinchwad, six from Panvel, seven from Mira Bhayandar, two from Raigad and one each from Satara, Bhiwandi, Nagpur and Solapur, Tope said.

