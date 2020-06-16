Tamil Nadu's novel coronavirus cases has now breached the grim milestone of 48,000 cases after over 1,500 more patients tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Along with that, the state recorded its deadliest day so far after a record 49 fatalities were reported since Monday, pushing the death toll to 528. Yesterday, the number of single-day deaths were 48.

The total number of Covid-19 cases in the state has now reached 48,019 with 1,515 fresh cases emerged since Monday, according to the State health department.

On Sunday, Tamil Nadu witnessed over 1,900 more novel coronavirus cases in a single day for the third day in a row.

Of the new cases reported, two patients (one each from Malaysia and Qatar) who arrived in Tamil Nadu from abroad tested positive in the state.

There are currently 20,706 active cases.

Apart from that, a total of 26,782 patients have been discharged or cured of the highly contagious disease, including 1,438 patients recovered today, the state health department added.

Of these, 29,594 patients are males, 18,407 are females and 18 are transgender patients.

There are 79 functioning Covid-19 testing facilities in the state so far out of which 34 are private while the rest belong to the government.

According to the state government, a total of 19,242 samples were tested, taking to total over 7.4 lakh till date.

Meanwhile, India currently has more than 343,091 coronavirus cases after states added over 10,000 positive patients in the last 24 hours. The death toll due to the virus rose to 9,900 after 380 more fatalities got reported since Sunday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

