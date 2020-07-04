Karnataka capital Bengaluru on Saturday saw another fresh high in the number of daily coronavirus cases in the city. The city's Covid-19 count surpassed 1,000-mark in the last 24 hours for the first time since the outbreak, pushing the tally beyond 8,000. Its previous biggest jump was on Friday when it saw nearly 1,000 new virus cases.

The Covid-19 case count in Bengaluru reached 8,345 after 1,172 more patients were reported positive fo the virus in as single day, the official bulletin said.

Along with that, the death toll in the city reached 129 after 24 deaths were recorded since yesterday.

Total number of recoveries in the "Silicon Valley of India" city reached 965, including 195 in the last 24 hours. There are 7,250 active cases in the city so far.

Amid the rising cases, Karnataka government today said the capital city will go under complete lockdown from tonight 8 pm till Monday morning, 5 am as the city witnessed a spike in novel coronavirus cases in the last few weeks.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) commissioner Anil Kumar said the instruction for lockdown in BBMP limits was issued by chief minister BS Yediyurappa, according to ANI reports.

Kumar mentioned that only sale of essential items will be allowed during the 33-hour lockdown, including meat shops.

He also said police action will be taken against people found roaming outside unnecessarily.

Meanwhile, Karnataka reported 1,839 new cases in the state, the highest 24-hour jump ever, taking the total case count to 21,549, according to the state bulletin. The previous biggest single day spike was recorded yesterday with 1,694 cases.

Along with that, the death toll in the state also increased to 335 after 42 more virus-related fatalities were reported since yesterday.

There are 11,966 active cases in the state, while 9,244 patients have been discharged after recovering from the highly contagious disease. The recovered patients also include 439 people recovering today, according to the bulletin.

