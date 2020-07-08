According to the researchers at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the worst of the coronavirus pandemic is far from over and India might witness a huge surge in Covid-19 cases in coming months unless a vaccine or drug is found to control the disease. According to the study, India could be the worst-affected country in the world with 2.87 lakh cases every day by the end of winter 2021.

The MIT study conducted by Hazhir Rahmandad, TY Lim and John Sterman of MIT's Sloan School of Management adds that, the US will witness 95,400 cases per day, South Africa at 20,600, Iran at 17,000, Indonesia 13,200, UK with 4,200, Nigeria with 4,000, Turkey with 4,000, France at 3,300, and Germany at 3,000 cases.

The MIT study conducted by Hazhir Rahmandad, TY Lim and John Sterman of MIT's Sloan School of Management adds that, the US will witness 95,400 cases per day, South Africa at 20,600, Iran at 17,000, Indonesia 13,200, UK with 4,200, Nigeria with 4,000, Turkey with 4,000, France at 3,300, and Germany at 3,000 cases.

The world may witness 249 million (24.9 crore) cases and 1.75 million (17.5 lakh) deaths by spring 2021 in the 84 countries basis absence of breakthroughs in treatment or vaccination, according to the study.

The study reiterates the importance of social distancing, "future outcomes are less dependent on testing and more contingent on the willingness of communities and governments to reduce transmission," it says.

The MIT researchers used the SEIR (Susceptible, Exposed, Infectious, Recovered) model to predict the numbers. The SEIR is a standard mathematical model used by epidemiologists for analysis. The study looks into three factors: a. Current testing rates and response b. If testing increases 0.1 per cent on a day-to-day basis from July 1 c. if testing remains at current levels but contact rate or how many people are infected by one person, is estimated to be eight.

The research is based on a study of 84 countries that comprise 60 per cent of the world population (4.75 billion people).

According to Johns Hopkins University, the overall number of global COVID-19 cases has increased to more than 11.7 million, while the deaths stand at 543,000.

The MIT research paper has not been peer reviewed.

