Delhi on Sunday reported 961 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the tally to over 1.3 lakh since the pandemic's outbreak. This is the second time in a single week that the national capital recorded less than 1,000 new Covid-19 cases in a single day. On Monday this week, Delhi recorded only 613 new Covid-19 cases in a single day, the lowest in two months.

The highest single-day spike in the week (27 July to 2 August) was reported on Friday with 1,195 patients confirming positive for the virus.

The caseload of the national capital now stands at 1,37,677, according to authorities. Along with that, the death toll crossed 4,000-mark today to reach 4,004 with 15 more virus-related fatalities reported since Saturday.

However, as many as 1,23,317 patients have recovered so far including 1,186 discharges today, while the number of active cases stood at 10,356, the authorities adde.

Moreover, on Sunday, total of 4,289 RT-PCR and 8,441 rapid antigen tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, it said. Comparatively, on Monday, which saw a rise of 613 new cases in a single day, 11,506 tests (7,685 RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures; 3821 - Rapid Antigen), the second-lowest in July.

Till now, over 10 lakh tests have been done in the national capital including 55,982 test done per million.

Apart from that, mentioning the rapid fall in the number of active cases in the national capital, Health Minister Satyender Jain on Saturday said Delhi now stands at the 12th position among the various states and union territories in the country in terms of active cases of Covid-19.

On July 25, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said that Delhi's position had improved to eighth from second in terms of active cases in the country.

Jain said the doubling rate of cases in Delhi is around 50 days at present, while "it is probably 32 days on an average nationally".

Furthermore, the second serological survey for the virus started on Saturday in Delhi. In the last survey conducted in June, 24% people came positive. "This is a very technical process but will be conducted across the capital," said Satyendra Jain, Delhi Health Minister.





