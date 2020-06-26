Coronil for Covid-19 treatment: Didn't advertise it, says Patanjali CEO

Patanjali Ayurveda Limited Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Acharya Balkrishna issued a clarification amid accusations that the Ayurvedic product Coronil, produced was not approved as an alternate medicine to treat coronavirus disease by the government. Acharya Balkrishna reiterated that all procedures were followed to manufacture the medicine, Coronil.

"We have followed all procedures to manufacture the medicine (Coronil). We applied for the licence based on classical evidence of the compounds used in the medicine. We worked on the compounds and put out the results of the clinical trial before people," Acharya Balkrishna said as reported by ANI.

He further added that they have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence.

"We have not done anything wrong while obtaining the licence. We did not advertise the medicine (Coronil), we just tried to tell people about the effects of the medicine," he added.

This comes after MoS for the Union Ayush Ministry Shripad Naik said that Patanjali Ayurved should not have advertised its newly-launched ayurvedic drugs for COVID-19 before getting final approvals.

"They (Patanjali Ayurved) should not have advertised it (Coronil) before getting final approvals. We have asked them to complete the requisite procedures. They have sent it to us and we will make a decision soon," Naik said.

Yoga Guru Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved on Tuesday launched 'Coronil and Swasari' claiming it to be Ayurvedic cure for treating the deadly coronavirus and said clinical trials have shown 100% results. At the launch, Ramdev had said the medicines were developed by Patanjali Research Center, Haridwar in association with privately-owned National Institute of Medical Science, Jaipur.

Following the doubts raised on the product, Rajasthan and Maharashtra government said they won’t allow its sale in their territories unless it is cleared by the AYUSH ministry.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated