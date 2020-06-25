Baba Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved should not not advertise the newly-launched 'Coronil and Swasari' until Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homeopathy) ministry approves it, said Union Ayush minister Shripad Naik.

Naik added, the Ayush ministry will soon clear its stance on Patanjali's 'Coronil and Swasari' — an ayurvedic drug which claims to cure coronavirus infection in just seven days. While launching the medicine earlier this week, Baba Ramdev said that 'Coronil and Swasari' have shown 100% favourable results during the clinical trial on COVID-19 patients.





Maharashtra government said that legal action will be initiated against Patanjali if they try to advertise or sell their drugs before getting final nod from the Ayush Ministry.

Rajasthan government also clarified today that Patanjal's 'Coronil and Swasari' drug can not be not used as a medicine in the state without the permission of the Ayush ministry. "We will not give permission to Patanjali to sell their anti-corona drug in the state. We will decide once they get approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," said Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan health minister.

The Uttarakhand government has decided to serve a notice to Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurved for launching a drug claiming to cure COVID-19 when it had only applied for a licence to manufacture an immunity booster against cough and fever, an official said

