Rajasthan government also clarified today that Patanjal's 'Coronil and Swasari' drug can not be not used as a medicine in the state without the permission of the Ayush ministry. "We will not give permission to Patanjali to sell their anti-corona drug in the state. We will decide once they get approval from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," said Raghu Sharma, Rajasthan health minister.