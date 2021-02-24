Coronil has been awarded the CoPP licence as per WHO-GMP: Patanjali

"In the press conference held on February 19, 2021, honourable Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan jee communicated about the integration of Ayurveda with the national healthcare system, which was in-line with recent initiatives of WHO, as stated by Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus. Our honourable Health Minister never undermined modern medicine, rather his presence in the vent showed his sincere efforts as a health minister to provide acceptability to another form of medical systems. We cannot help but observe that remarks made by officials of IMA (Indian Medical Association) were uncalled for to the state the very least, rather than reflecting sincere concerns for the holding of certain medical beliefs," the press release read.