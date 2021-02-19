Subscribe
Home >News >India >Coronil has received Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme: Patanjali
Coronil Tablet launched by Patanjali

Coronil has received Ayush Ministry certification as per WHO scheme: Patanjali

2 min read . 08:21 PM IST PTI

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved said its Coronil tablet has received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting Covid-19 treatment as per the World Health Organization's certification scheme

NEW DELHI : Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved on Friday said its Coronil tablet has received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the World Health Organization's certification scheme.

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev's Patanjali Ayurved on Friday said its Coronil tablet has received certification from the Ayush Ministry as a medicine supporting COVID-19 treatment as per the World Health Organization's certification scheme.

Patanjali also released what it claimed was research work supporting Coronil's efficacy in COVID-19 treatment.

The Union Ayush Ministry had earlier categorised ayurvedic Coronil tablets as an 'Immuno-booster'.

Now, it has been recognised as a medicine for "supporting measure in COVID-19" treatment, Ramdev told reporters at a press conference here.

"Study on the impact of Coronil on COVID has already been published in leading journals," Ramdev said, adding "it would work not only for treatment, prevention and cure of COVID but also help in after-effects."

This is the first company in India which has received such a licence, he claimed.

The announcement regarding the Ayush cert0ification for Coronil and the release of a research paper calling it the "first evidence-based medicine for COVID-19 by Patanjali" was done at an event here attended by Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari.

In a statement, Patanjali said: "Coronil has received the Certificate of Pharmaceutical Product (CoPP) from the Ayush section of Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation as per the WHO certification scheme."

Under CoPP, Coronil can now be exported to 158 countries, it claimed.

Patanjali had introduced ayurveda-based Coronil on June 23 last year, when the pandemic was at its peak. It had to face severe criticism as it lacked scientific evidence regarding its efficacy.

The Ayush Ministry had classified it as an "Immuno-booster" only.

The ministry earlier this month recognised Coronil as a medicine for "supporting measure in COVID-19" treatment, Ramdev said.

"This certification will remove the misconception about it in people's mind as it cures COVID also," Ramdev said, adding "it will work against asymptomatic, symptomatic and severe (cases) also. We have data for that."

"It received a huge response despite all controversies. We have data which suggests that more than one crore people have consumed it," he added.

Ramdev further said Coronil will help humanity while providing sustainable and affordable treatment.

"Some people manufacture medicines for their business but we have done it for treatment and welfare of the public (upchar aur upkar ke bhavna se)," he said.

After Coronil, Patanjali now plans to introduce more ayurvedic medicines, backed with scientific evidence and certification, he added.

Patanjali spokesperson S K Tijarawala said Coronil has done a business of 500 crore in the last seven months.

Coronil has been developed by Patanjali Research Institute. It had started work on an ayurvedic remedy for COVID-19 in January 2020.

