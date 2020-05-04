New Delhi: Abbott on Monday introduced its laboratory-based rapid antibody test kits in India, which it will begin shipping to India by the end of May and will scale up to meet the demands subsequently, the company said in a release.

The European-made antibody test will initially be available on the company’s ARCHITECT i1000SR and i2000SR laboratory instruments, which used in many laboratories across India. These machines can run up to 100-200 tests per hour.

“Abbott is working on several testing solutions for covid-19 - from the core lab to point of care. We are working with the regulatory authorities to address the imperative need for accurate and reliable testing in India. This includes rapid tests that can detect antibodies on a finger prick, as well as core laboratory molecular tests with SARS-CoV-2 assay on m2000 that can be useful for screening larger populations," a spokesperson for the company told Mint.

The m2000 testing machine is already in use in India for diagnosis of HIV infection, and the modification for covid-19 testing is being developed.

Abbott on Monday also announced that it has received the CE certification from the European regulator for the test kit, which the detection the presence of IgG antibody in a person’s blood serum. Presence of antibody indicates that the person had been infected by the novel coronavirus, due to which the person’s immune system developed the antibodies.

As antibody testing can be used to see whether a person has a history of exposure to novel coronavirus, the test has been approved for surveillance purpose by the country’s nodal bioresearch agency Indian Council of Medical Research.

However, the surveillance has not yet started due to controversies around some of the testing kits that were approved for field surveillance, specifically two China-made kits by Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech and Zhuhai Livzon Diagnostics. The two field-based antibody testing kits showed wide variation in results, indicating their faulty nature.

