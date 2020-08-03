The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation of Mumbai issued fresh guidelines today for city's lockdown rules, allowing further restrictions in the wake of novel coronavirus outbreak.

The guidelines complied with Maharashtra's Mission Begin Again rules.

Under the new guidlines issued by Mumbai's civic body, shopping malls and market complexes will be allowed top operate from 9 am to 7 pm from 5 August. however, these shopping complexes will not be allowed to open theatres, food courts or restaurants. The statement further clarified that kitchens of restaurants will be allowed in malls where only home delivery via aggregators will be done.

The order also stated that all government offices (excluding emergency, health & medical, treasuries, disaster management, police, NIC, food and civil supply, FCI, NYK, municipal services) to function with 15% strength or 15 people whichever's more. Private offices can operate up to 10% strength or 10 people, whichever's more.

According to the fresh guidelines, all non-essential markets, market areas and shops will remain open from 9 am to 7 pm.

Inter-district movement of people within the area of Municipal corporation under the MMR for essential activities and office purposes will also be allowed. Wearing a mask will be compulsory in transport system.

Movement of people allowed in the following manner:

Taxi, cab aggregator: A driver with three passengers

Rickshaw: Two passengers along with the rider

Four wheeler: A driver and three passengers

Two-wheeler: One driver and a passenger with helmet and mask for both

"Outdoor non-team sports like Golf courses, outdoor gymnastics, tennis, outdoor badminton will be allowed with physical distancing. Swimming pools will not be allowed to operate," the civic body said in a statement.

Additionally, the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) also relaxed certain guidelines removing the Odd-Even rule and allowing all shops on both sides of the road to remain open.

"Liquor shops will continue to operate across the counter for sale & home delivery with strict observance of COVID -'19 National directives of Mask and social distancing," the circular said.

On violation of such directives, FIR will be lodged against the owner of the shop and the person/s found violating the same and strict action shall be initiated, the statement added.

All other activities including barber shops, salons, spas etc, which were allowed earlier, will also remain open in the current order.

All types of e-commerce activities for delivery etc will also be allowed in the city.

Activities related to self-employed people such as plumbers, electricians, pest controls and garage menders will also be allowed.

Meanwhile, Mumbai on Sunday reported 1,047 new cases, taking the tally to 1,15,331 while suburbs added 2,995 new cases.

The death toll in Mumbai now stands at 6,398.

The number of cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reached 2,42,778 while the fatality count stood at 9,766.

















