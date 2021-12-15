NEW DELHI : The ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) and the Financial Intelligence Unit under the finance ministry on Wednesday signed a pact to share data and information on an automatic and regular basis for tighter enforcement of regulatory compliance.

An official statement from the finance ministry said that the pact will also facilitate sharing of specific information relating to suspicious transactions, know your customer related details and consolidated financial statements of companies registered in the country.

The pact will ensure that both the ministry of corporate affairs and FIU-India have seamless linkage for regulatory purposes. “In addition to regular exchange of data, MCA and FIU-India will also exchange with each other, on request, any information available in their respective databases, for the purpose of carrying out scrutiny, inspection, investigation and prosecution," said the statement.

Technology and data will play a critical role going forward in fulfilling the government’s vision of minimum government, maximum governance and both MCA and FIU are well placed to fulfil this vision, the statement said.

The pact comes into force from Wednesday. A data exchange group also has been set up for the initiative, which will meet periodically to review the data exchange status and take steps to further improve the effectiveness of the data sharing, the ministry said.

The government has in recent years stepped up the data sharing among various regulatory and investigating agencies to make the regulatory oversight more effective. This includes direct and indirect tax administrations and various agencies under the ministries of finance and corporate affairs.

The MCA-FIU data sharing deal marks the beginning of a new era of cooperation and synergy between the two organisations, the statement said. Both MCA and the FIU are now technologically upgrading their regulatory and facilitating functions. MCA is in process of rollout of the next version of its MCA21 regulatory filing portal.

