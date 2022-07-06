Corporate defaults may rise again on cost pressures: Crisil3 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 11:47 AM IST
Crisil has warned of corporate defaults rising again on cost pressures
Crisil has warned of corporate defaults rising again on cost pressures
Listen to this article
Rating agency Crisil has warned of more companies defaulting on their debt obligations as it expects the withdrawal of pandemic-induced relief measures coupled with volatile input prices, creating cost pressures for entities, especially those rated in the sub-investment-grade category.