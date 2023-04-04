Five cos in Nifty 100 did not have women directors in FY22, finds survey2 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 11:36 PM IST
As of 31 March 2021 and 2022, three companies had women managing directors, while the number of women chairpersons were seven in FY22 and five in FY21.
Mumbai: Five of the top 100 listed companies, comprising three public sector companies and one state-owned bank, did not have a woman independent director on their boards in FY22, violating the Companies Act, a corporate governance survey has found.
