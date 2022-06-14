India's job market is looking up, with 63 percent of employers aiming to hire more people in the next three months in order to speed up the recovery process and maintain economic development. The labour market is indicating strong emotions in the third quarter (July-September) of 2022, according to the ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey released on June 14, with a Net Employment Outlook of 51 percent, which is a record high in eight years.

