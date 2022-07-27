Corporate spending on national flag production eligible CSR activity: Centre

Companies with a net worth of ₹500 crore or more, or a turnover of ₹1,000 crore or more, or net profit of ₹5 crore or more, are required to spend 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three years on CSR activities. Defaults are treated as a civil wrong
NEW DELHI: Companies can spend on activities related to Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, aimed at invoking patriotism in people, as part of their mandatory corporate social responsibility (CSR), the ministry of corporate affairs has said in an order.
The order said the campaign under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav was also aimed at promoting awareness about the Indian national flag, as it seeks to encourage people to hoist the tricolour at home to mark India's 75th year of independence.
“In this regard, it is clarified that spending of CSR funds for the activities related to this campaign, such as mass scale production and supply of the National Flag, outreach and amplification efforts and other related activities, are eligible CSR activities," the ministry said.
It added that these activities are covered under a specific item listed in schedule VII of the Companies Act dealing with promotion of education related to culture.
Companies may undertake these activities subject to fulfillment of the Companies (CSR Policy) Rules, 2014, and related orders and clarifications issued by the ministry from time to time, the order said.
Schedule seven of Companies Act says that promotion of education, including special education and employment enhancing vocation skills especially among children, women, elderly and the differently abled as well as livelihood enhancement projects may be included by companies in their CSR policies and activities.
“Our relationship with the flag has always been more formal and institutional than personal. Bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 75th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building," ministry of culture said in a website dedicated to Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.
Companies with a net worth of ₹500 crore or more, or a turnover of ₹1,000 crore or more, or net profit of ₹5 crore or more, are required to spend 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three years on CSR activities. Defaults are treated as a civil wrong.
