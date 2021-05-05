NEW DELHI : Amid an acute shortage of oxygen supplies that hampers treatment of the coronavirus infected, the government on Wednesday said that corporate spending on setting up oxygen production and storage plants will be counted as eligible corporate social responsibility (CSR) activities.

The ministry of corporate affairs said in a clarification that funds earmarked for CSR could be spent on setting up health infrastructure meant for covid care, setting up medical oxygen generation and storage plants as well as production and supply of oxygen concentrators, cylinders and other medical equipment needed to fight back the pandemic.

This clarification makes the activities eligible to be counted as part of CSR more explicit. Earlier, the ministry had said that spending CSR funds for covid-19 was allowed including for setting up “makeshift hospitals and temporary" covid-19 care facilities.

The policy support for encouraging businesses to invest in production and supply of medical oxygen and ventilators comes in the wake of an acute shortage of the vital supplies amid rising death toll from the pandemic. The devastating second wave of infections has put enormous strain on the health infrastructure, too, with hospitals remaining fully occupied in many parts. The issue of oxygen shortage in the national capital has now reached the Delhi High Court, which has warned about contempt proceedings against officers.

The Companies Act mandates that businesses with net worth of Rs500 crore or more, or a turnover of Rs1,000 crore or more, or net profit of Rs5 crore or more, are required to spend 2% of their average net profit of the preceding three years on CSR activities.

Given that corporate profits may be depressed during the economic downturn, which could also tell on the amount businesses spend on CSR, the government in January gave companies more flexibility to spend on charity. Accordingly, they are free to spend more than their obligation—2% of their net profits—on CSR in any given year and the excess amount spent can be set off against the CSR spending obligation in future years.

Another important change in CSR rules that kicked in recently is expected to force many companies to take their obligations more seriously. Earlier, those who did not spend the mandated CSR obligations could explain it away. But the penalty provision that took effect from 22 January prescribes at least Rs1 crore for the defaulting company and at least Rs2 lakh for each defaulting officer.

According to official data, Indian companies spent Rs17,885 crore in CSR activities in FY20. Companies such as Reliance Industries Ltd, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd, Oil and Natural Gas Corp. Ltd, HDFC Bank Ltd and Indian Oil Corp. Ltd, Infosys Ltd, Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd, and Power Grid Corp. of India Ltd were the top CSR spenders in FY20.

