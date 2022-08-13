Corporate tax collection rises 34% in first 4 months of FY 2022-23

1 min read . 13 Aug 2022

The Income Tax Department has informed that the corporate tax collection has seen a rapid growth of 34% in the first four months of the current fiscal year as compared to the corresponding period of FY 2021-22.