Corporates are investing through cash accruals, not loans: K.V. Kamath
Cash is not going out to repay bank loans, but to fund the business. And if you need something more, you then always have the capital market to look at, said veteran banker K. V. Kamath at the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards
Mumbai: Veteran banker K.V. Kamath, 76, the former chief of BRICS countries’ New Development Bank and known primarily as chairman of National Bank for Financing Infrastructure and Development, spoke at the Mint BFSI Summit and Awards last week. Kamath touched upon a variety of topics including the growth of the Indian economy, possible challenges, the private investment cycle, recent RBI regulations and the fintech ecosystem. Edited excerpts: