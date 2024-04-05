Corporates open purses for IOA, athletes ahead of Paris Olympics
- The sponsorship for the Indian Olympic Association this time will be double the amount they received for the Tokyo Olympics, iOS Sports’ Neerav Tomar said.
Mumbai: As the countdown to the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris enters its final stretch, Indian corporates are stepping up their support for the nation's contingent and individual athletes, with sponsorship for the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) poised to be double the amount received for the Tokyo Olympics.