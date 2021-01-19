Corporates should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism: VP Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday suggested all corporates should encourage whistle-blowing mechanism adding, "they should provide adequate safeguards for the protection of the whistle- blowers."

While addressing the convocation ceremony at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI), he stressed upholding the principles of transparency, integrity and honesty at all times and reflecting them in every business activity.

Public money, the money the company takes from the bank and the shareholders or even the partners should be protected and their interests need to be served, he said.

India fought Covid 19 better than many countries

Speaking about the pandemic situation in India, the VP said, India has fared reasonably better than many other nations, including the developed countries, in the fight against COVID-19 and taking steps to revive its economy.

After gradually relaxing the lockdown, the focus must now be on reviving the livelihood of the people, Naidu said.

Pointing out that the IMF has recently appreciated the country's efforts, the vice president said IMF Chief Kristalina Georgieva stated India took decisive steps to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic consequences.

While the economy is expected to rebound in the coming months, it is important to sustain the momentum, he said.

"Hence, there has to be a concerted effort by all the stakeholders in making the economy robust again and I urge India inc.to take the lead in this regard," he said.

Institutions like the ICSI would be playing a key role in putting the economy back on the rails with a focus on good corporate governance, the vice president added.

