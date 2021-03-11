Corporates unwilling to surrender office leases despite work from home policies

In residential real estate, the agency expects the sector to stage a sharp K-shaped recovery in FY22. The overall floor space sold is likely to increase by 30% year-on-year in FY22 after a 34% year-on-year decline in FY21. The recovery will likely be dominated by Grade I players, whose sales are likely to grow by 49% in FY22, after a 14% increase in FY21. Non-Grade I players are also likely to see their sales rise by 26% in FY22, after a 39% yoy decline in FY21.

