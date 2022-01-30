Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said corruption is like a "termite" which makes the country hollow and all the people of the country have to work together to rid the nation of it as soon as possible.

This was PM Modi's first Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast of 2022.

“We must give priority to our duties; where there is a sense of duty, corruption cannot exist," PM Modi said during Mann Ki Baat.

In his radio broadcast, the prime minister also talked about the merging of the 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial.

"We have seen that 'Amar Jawan Jyoti' near India Gate and the flame at the nearby National War Memorial have been merged into one. On this emotional moment, many countrymen and the family of martyrs had tears in their eyes," Modi said.

He urged people to visit the War Memorial.

"Mann ki Baat" is the Prime Minister's monthly radio address, which is broadcast on the last Sunday of every month.

Last year, PM Modi addressed his last Mann Ki Baat on December 26, in which he spoke on many topics including Coronavirus.

