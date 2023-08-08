Cos can move NCLT to lift veil on hidden beneficial owners3 min read 08 Aug 2023, 10:51 PM IST
The onus of reporting the ultimate natural persons, or the true owners, lies with the companies following a legislative change in February 2019
NEW DELHI : Companies can approach the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) to force disclosures from an individual suspected of significant beneficial ownership, or 10% of a company, but hidden behind layers of legal entities, the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) said.