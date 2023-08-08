Cos can move NCLT to lift veil on hidden beneficial owners

Sandeep Sehgal, partner-tax at AKM Global, a tax and consulting firm, said the concept of significant beneficial ownership aims to ensure transparency and prevent money laundering and illicit financial activities in line with the provisions of the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) by identifying and disclosing individuals who exert substantial control over a company, even if their ownership is not directly apparent on the face of it. “Companies approaching NCLT will augment the overall purpose of the SBO regulations by ensuring that the veil is lifted and authenticity and genuineness of who is behind the key decisions of the company can be identified," said Sehgal.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}