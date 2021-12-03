Google parent Alphabet Inc. is committed to supporting startups in India and wants to help them build for global markets, said Sundar Pichai , chief executive officer of Alphabet.

Speaking at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit (HTLS) 2021, Pichai said that alongside supporting startups and entrepreneurs, he wants Google to build products in India that can be used worldwide.

“I view India as a place where we can build things and take the products globally. The first example of it is Google Pay. Understanding India’s digital payments journey with UPI (Unified Payment Interface), we invested in Google Pay. The foundation of that experience is what’s making its way to other markets around the world," Pichai said.

Pichai also sees products being built as “India first" in the global technology landscape. These products and services would be developed in India, and “understandings of this could then be applied to scale up the technology for global markets", he said.

According to Pichai, numerous Indian startups—many of which have recently crossed a gross valuation of $1 billion (the so-called unicorns)—are already building products for the rest of the world.

“It’s heartening to see the number of startups proving themselves globally. Last year we committed $10 billion to the India Digitisation Fund. As part of that, we want to support companies in India that are solving newer things," Pichai said.

“We can provide them with AI (artificial intelligence), tech and platforms to scale up ideas and reach more users. Our services would also allow companies to export out of India, so we are investing in a foundation of such an infrastructure," he added.

Pichai also spoke about JioPhone Next—the affordable smartphone that the company built jointly with Reliance Jio. He underscored that the covid-19 pandemic pushed for faster adoption of technologies among many users, creating a demand for localized technologies in India.

Describing how the company is localizing its offerings to suit India’s needs, Pichai said, “It’s a deep effort, which is why we aren’t taking Android as it is. We’re investing in AI to translate better, bringing Google Lens and Voice so that people can interact with their devices in an easier way."

However, he added that the entire process is a long-drawn one, and its impact on the market may not be instantaneous—despite the affordable price of the smartphone itself. “Something like this typically takes a long time to play out, but the impact is big as it profoundly impacts the ability for many people to get access to a digital journey. Hopefully, this will be an accelerator for the Digital India vision," he said.

Pichai also touched upon the role of regulatory laws being enforced by different nations on a global company such as Alphabet. He stated that while a balance between regulation and the internet’s openness is “ideal", he remains committed to complying with necessary internet and technology regulations across all countries.

“Regulations that support the way open exchange of information works today is, of course, ideal. But it makes sense that democratic countries are thinking about what works better for their citizens. So, both are important, and striking the right balance is what’s important here," Pichai said.

Pichai acknowledged that he is excited about the metaverse, adding the world will see it evolving over the years. “You’d want people to interact with technology more naturally, like the way you see things, speak and so on. So computing will become naturally immersive and ambient—it will be there when you need it."

“A part of that future is going to be augmented reality (AR). Today, you have basic AR elements. Over time, it’ll be more natural, and the tech won’t interfere with interacting with it and the real world—while being immersive. For this, AI will play a big part. Google Lens is one such product. Our work with Lambda in building a conversational interface will play a role in computing’s future. That’s what we think," he said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.