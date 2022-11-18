Cost must be imposed on nations which aid terrorism, says PM Modi3 min read . Updated: 18 Nov 2022, 11:47 AM IST
The prime minister said tactical gains against terrorists will soon be lost without a larger strategy aimed at hurting terror finances.
Prime Minister Modi has said that cost must be imposed on countries which aid terrorism as part of their foreign policy.