Home / News / India /  Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari speaks in the Lok Sabha during the second part of Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on Tuesday.
2 min read . 04:05 PM IST Livemint

  • Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari told them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in two years time.

The Union minister highlighted the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in the national capital.

Gadkari was replying in the Lok Sabha on the Demands for Grants for Road Transport and Highways Ministry, 2022-23.

Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari directed them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen.

Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative, Gadkari said.

He further added, “I can say within maximum two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autoricksahw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending 100, then on electric vehicle you will spend 10 (for using)."

62k cr being spent to boost road infra

Gadkari also said that road projects worth 62,000 crore have been undertaken in Delhi to ease traffic congestions, and tackle the problem of pollution.

He recalled how he used to get stuck for an hour in Dhaula Kuan traffic every time he used to travel to and from the airport.

In 2019, Gadkari had inaugurated a three-lane underpass at Parade Road junction near Dhaula Kuan in Delhi to ease the traffic moving from Delhi to the airport and Gurugram.

"We are trying to lessen pollution. My department is spending 62,000 crore only for tackling Delhi pollution. We made Ring Road and other roads so that pollution comes down," Gadkari said.

The minister further said it is his endeavour to make the road infrastructure in India at par with the United States by 2040.

In this context, he referred to a famous quote by former US President John F Kennedy that "American roads are not good because America is rich, but America is rich because American roads are good".

Highlighting the improvement in highway connectivity and road infrastructure, Gadkari said that it now takes only 40 minutes to travel to Meerut from Delhi, as against four hours earlier.

