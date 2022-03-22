Cost of EVs to be at par with petrol-run vehicles in 2 years: Nitin Gadkari

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari told them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen
Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said rapid strides in technology and green fuel will reduce the cost of electric automobiles, bringing them at par with petrol-run vehicles in two years time.
The Union minister highlighted the need to shift to cost-effective indigenous fuel and hoped that this fuel will be a reality soon, bringing the pollution levels down and improving the overall situation in the national capital.
Gadkari was replying in the Lok Sabha on the Demands for Grants for Road Transport and Highways Ministry, 2022-23.
Urging MPs to adopt hydrogen technologies for transport, Gadkari directed them to take initiative in their respective districts for converting sewage water to produce green hydrogen.
Hydrogen will soon be the cheapest fuel alternative, Gadkari said.
He further added, “I can say within maximum two years, the cost of electric scooter, car, autoricksahw will be same as petrol-driven scooter, car, autorickshaw. Prices of lithium-ion battery are coming down. We are developing this chemistry of zinc-ion, aluminium-ion, sodium-ion batteries. If petrol, you are spending ₹100, then on electric vehicle you will spend ₹10 (for using)."
₹62k cr being spent to boost road infra
Gadkari also said that road projects worth ₹62,000 crore have been undertaken in Delhi to ease traffic congestions, and tackle the problem of pollution.