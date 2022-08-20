Cost of study in US vs UK vs India: CEO’s LinkedIn post sparks debate

“IIT, then, and now, for a middle-class kid in India, is the surest slingshot to a world of opportunity. In the debate, “between the individual and the nation, who gains more from IITs", I can only share my personal experience. The aspiration of the IIT degree was the sole driver for seeking to improve my mediocre high school grades. My undergraduate years, while injudiciously spent in large parts, have had a role to play in every significant decision I have made in my professional journey. The marvellous gaggle that I met as cohorts continue to inspire me that more is possible," Bhandari said.