Cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declines 4% in April: Report

New Delhi: The cost of home-cooked vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian thalis declined by 4% year-on-year in April, according to Crisil's roti rice rate (CRR) report.

The decrease in the cost of vegetarian thalis was mainly due to a significant drop in vegetable prices, particularly tomatoes, potatoes, and onions. Tomato prices declined by 34% year-on-year to ₹21 per kg from ₹32 per kg in April 2024.

Similarly, potato prices fell by 11% year-on-year due to a high base of last year, when the crop was affected by blight infestation and unseasonal rainfall in West Bengal. Onion prices also declined by 6% on a high base.

In the case of non-veg thali, an estimated 4% year-on-year decline in broiler chicken prices lowered the cost. Broiler chicken, comprises about 50% of a non-vegetarian thali’s cost. The dip in broiler prices was on account of oversupply and lower demand amid bird flu cases in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka.

"A 19% on-year jump in vegetable oil prices due to a rise in import duty and 6% on-year rise in LPG cylinder prices curtailed a further decline in the cost of both thalis," said Pushan Sharma, director, research, Crisil Intelligence.

The cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis declined by 1% and by 2%, respectively, in April on a month-on-month basis. A 2% and 14% on-month fall in potato and onion prices, respectively, contributed towards the dip in the cost of the thalis; tomato prices, though, rose a slight 1%.

In case of non-veg thali, broiler chicken price fell an estimated 2% on-month.

Going forward, wheat and pulse prices are expected to moderate amid strong domestic output, according to Crisil. Edible oil prices are also likely to soften over the next two–three months as global supplies pick up, mainly from Argentina, Indonesia and Malaysia.

Rice prices, though, are expected to inch up with a projected increase in exports. Among vegetables, onion prices are likely to be rangebound, while tomato prices are forecast to rise on account of seasonality, it added.

The average cost of preparing a thali at home is calculated based on input prices prevailing in the north, south, east and west India.