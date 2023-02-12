Costliest apartment deal: Oberoi Realty buys penthouse for ₹230 crore in Mumbai
- Oberoi Realty has bought 63 residential units comprising over 5 lakh square feet in a luxury housing project at Worli in Mumbai.
Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has bought a luxury penthouse in a super premium project in Mumbai. The project which is being developed through a joint venture with Sahana Group is located at Mumbai's Worli. The deal is said to be one of the largest single deals in the country.
