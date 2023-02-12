Mumbai-based Oberoi Realty has bought a luxury penthouse in a super premium project in Mumbai. The project which is being developed through a joint venture with Sahana Group is located at Mumbai's Worli. The deal is said to be one of the largest single deals in the country.

According to a report published in Economic Times, the developer has acquired around 30,000 sq ft through its affiliated company RS Developers.

Meanwhile, the report further said that Welspun Group's BK Goenka has also bought a penthouse for ₹23.55 crore.

Earlier Oberoi Realty 2020 had also bought Sahana Group's stake in the hospitality project.

Also, Oberoi Realty has bought 63 residential units comprising over 5 lakh square feet in a luxury housing project at Worli in Mumbai.

In a regulatory filing, Oberoi Realty said its shareholders had in December approved the purchase/ acquisition of residential premises in the project 'Three Sixty West' constructed by Oasis Realty for up to ₹4,000 crore.

It was a material-related party transaction, it added. Oberoi Realty said the company has concluded the purchase/ acquisition of residential premises in the project.

Giving details, Oberoi Realty said the company has purchased 5,23,039 square feet carpet area.

The total number of units purchased is 63, while the total amount of consideration paid by the company is ₹3,403 crore.

The stamp duty and other charges for purchase of these units are ₹204 crore. The share of income tax liability discharged through Oasis Realty is ₹605 crore.

Consequently, Oberoi Realty said the company has recovered its entire funding towards construction cost and other deposits as well as its share of profit from Oasis Realty.

On Friday, Oberoi Realty said it has bought an 8-acre land in Thane, Maharashtra for ₹192 crore.

It has successfully concluded the transaction with Blue Star Ltd (BSL) for acquiring the land admeasuring about 32,204 square metre (about 8 acres) located at Thane, Maharashtra.

Oberoi Realty is one of the leading real estate developers in the country.

With agency inputs