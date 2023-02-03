Costly wheat and the cloud over our daily bread

Planting data from the agriculture ministry show that wheat has been sown in over 34 million hectares, higher than the five-year average area of 30 million hectares. The crop is likely to be higher than107 million tonnes estimated by the government for the 2022 harvest. However, key risks remain—if the crop will be afflicted by a heat stress like last year in March/April, during the crucial grain filling stage, remains to be seen. The size of the crop and post-harvest wholesale prices will determine if the government can meet its procurement target for the supply of wheat to food subsidy schemes.