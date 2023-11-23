Cotton Corp to procure premium Kasturi cotton this season
India's cotton output for the 2023-24 season is projected at 36 million bales of 170 kg each
New Delhi: State-run Cotton Corp. of India (CCI) is set to procure over one million bales of premium Kasturi cotton in the current season that began in October. Union Textile Minister Piyush Goyal is scheduled to unveil products crafted from this high-grade fiber on 2 December, as a part of the government's initiative to promote it in global markets.