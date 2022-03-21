Cotton, edible oil duty rejig will benefit local industry: FinMin

In a separate written answer to a question, minister of state for finance Pankaj Choudhary said the decision to reduce import duty significantly on specified types of edible oil was taken to give relief to consumers. “The decision to reduce import duty on both crude and refined edible oils was taken to reduce the burden of high prices on final consumers. Import duty structure has been prescribed in a manner that crude edible oil attracts lesser duty than the refined edible oil thereby incentivising domestic refining of imported crude oil," said the minister