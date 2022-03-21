Cotton, edible oil duty rejig will benefit local industry: FinMin

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
New Delhi: The recent restructuring in import duty on cotton and edible oils will help local cotton farmers and the edible oil processing industry, the finance ministry said on Monday.
In a written response to a Lok Sabha question, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman informed the House that the 5% basic customs duty and the 5% agriculture infrastructure and development cess on raw cotton imports introduced in the FY22 union budget were meant to support local farmers.
“Imports of cotton had surged significantly in last few years, even though India is the largest producer of cotton in the world. All varieties of cotton, including those which were produced in India were being imported in large quantities. This has impacted the Indian farmer adversely," Sitharaman said in her reply.
The minister also clarified that garment exporters are not affected by this as exporters have the option of availing of benefit of schemes like advance authorization, duty drawback etc. Exporters get duty free access to raw materials or refund of the duty paid on them.
In a separate written answer to a question, minister of state for finance Pankaj Choudhary said the decision to reduce import duty significantly on specified types of edible oil was taken to give relief to consumers. “The decision to reduce import duty on both crude and refined edible oils was taken to reduce the burden of high prices on final consumers. Import duty structure has been prescribed in a manner that crude edible oil attracts lesser duty than the refined edible oil thereby incentivising domestic refining of imported crude oil," said the minister
Choudhary also explained that the duty difference between imported crude and refined palm oil was 8.25%. In the case of soyabean oil and sunflower oil, the duty difference between imported crude and refined verities is 13.75%. (ends)
