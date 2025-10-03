Cough syrup contamination kills kids in MP, Rajasthan, govt says probe on, advisory issued to all states

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare took notice of reports claiming deaths among children in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan due to the consumption of contaminated cough syrups.

At least nine children died from consuming allegedly spurious cough syrup in Madhya Pradesh, Dr Pawan Nandurkar, Associate Professor and Head of Paediatrics in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district, was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

Families of the affected children reportedly said that initially, the children suffered from colds, coughs, and fevers. After that, their kidneys become affected, and their condition worsens.

Death linked to ‘Coldrif’, probe launched Doctor Nandurkar told ANI the deaths and the kidney injury case are linked to the cough syrup called Coldrif, which everyone is blaming.

“However, investigations are still ongoing, and it's possible that the kidney injury was caused by something else altogether,” he said.

In a statement on Friday, the health ministry said a probe was launched into the claims linked to deaths in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan and tests were also conducted.

"In view of the recent reports suggesting that child deaths in Madhya Pradesh were linked to consumption of cough syrups, a joint team consisting of representatives from National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), etc visited the site."

"Various samples were collected in coordination with the State Authorities, including samples of various cough syrups," the ministry added.

On test results, the government said none of the samples contained Diethylene Glycol (DEG) or Ethylene Glycol (EG), contaminants that are known to cause serious kidney injury.

"The Madhya Pradesh State Food and Drug Administration (SFDA) also tested three samples and confirmed absence of DEG/EG. Further blood/CSF samples have been tested by NIV Pune for common pathogens. One case has been found positive for Leptospirosis," the ministry said.

What's causing the deaths? Reacting to the reports related to two deaths of children in Rajasthan because of contaminated cough syrup consumption, the government said, "It has been clarified that the product in question does not contain Propylene Glycol, which can be potential source of contaminants, DEG/EG."

"Additionally, the product under reference is a dextromethorphan-based formulation, which is not recommended for paediatric use," the government added.

While doctors have said that the kidney problems and deaths of children could be linked to consuming the cough syrup Coldrif, the problems could be something else entirely, which would be known after the investigation, ANI reported.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said samples of water, entomological vectors, and respiratory specimens are under further investigation by NEERI, NIV Pune, and other laboratories.

It added that a multi-disciplinary team comprising experts from the National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), National Institute of Virology (NIV), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), AIIMS Nagpur, and state health authorities are investigating all possible causes behind the reported cases.